Gearrin struck out one over 1.2 scoreless innings in Monday's 5-0 loss to Boston.

Gearrin, who was acquired by the Rangers from the Giants on Sunday, made a good first impression in his debut, forcing three groundouts and keeping the game close before Jesse Chavez was lit up for a three-run home run in the eighth inning by J.D. Martinez. The outing extended his scoreless streak to seven games. Manager Jeff Banister told Craig Forde of MLB.com that he plans to use Gearrin in a variety of roles, including bridge work late in games.

