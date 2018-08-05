Gearrin pitched a scoreless eighth inning against the Orioles on Saturday night, picking up his third hold of the season as a Ranger. He allowed one hit and didn't strike out or walk anyone.

While the good news is that he had a scoreless inning and has earned some trust from manager Jeff Bannister, the bad news for him is that the Rangers turned to Jose Leclerc instead of him to pitch the ninth to get the save.