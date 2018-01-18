Rangers' Curt Casali: Signs NRI deal with Texas
Casali agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Casali was recently released by the Angels on Tuesday after agreeing to an NRI deal with the club just a couple months prior. The 29-year-old only appeared in nine games with the Rays last season, and will likely only serve as added organizational depth for the Rangers moving forward, with Robinson Chirinos, Juan Centeno and Brett Nicholas all ahead of him on the pecking order.
