Terry has posted a .314/.395/.618 slash line through 56 games for Triple-A Round Rock with 15 home runs and 49 RBI.
An unheralded 13th-round pick in 2015, Terry's best position is 'hitter', but he's proven at every stop up the ladder that he can rake. His performance at Triple-A is especially impressive considering he had only half a season at High-A under his belt prior to this year. The 24-year-old has gone unclaimed in the last two Rule 5 drafts but the Rangers likely won't risk losing him again, so placement on the 40-man roster and a promotion to the majors in the second half to be part of the 1B/DH mix could be in the cards, especially if the team trades away players like Joey Gallo.