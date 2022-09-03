Keuchel (2-9) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Boston.

Keuchel gave up just one run through three innings before the Red Sox tacked on three in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The veteran southpaw has been tagged with 14 runs through 10 innings since joining the Rangers and his season ERA has jumped to 9.20 through 14 starts. He's projected to start in Houston next week though it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation.