Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Sunday.
Keuchel signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in late July and was added to the big-league rotation a month later, and he surrendered 14 earned runs over 10 innings between his two starts. It's the same story with a different team for the veteran left-hander, who has also been DFA'd by the White Sox and Diamondbacks this season. Overall Keuchel has a 9.20 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 45:31 K:BB across 14 starts this year, and he is unlikely to return to a big-league mound during the final month of the campaign.