Keuchel is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener in Boston, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Keuchel's status as a two-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner may be the primary reason the 34-year-old southpaw is still receiving MLB starts at this stage of his career, as he's shown little over the past two years to suggests he's worthy of a spot in a big-league rotation. Between stops with the White Sox, Diamondbacks and Rangers this season, Keuchel has produced an 8.84 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 13 starts spanning 56 innings. An ugly showing against the Red Sox might be enough for the Rangers to pull the plug on Keuchel and turn to another pitcher to eat innings at the back end of the rotation.
