Keuchel signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Keuchel will report to Triple-A Round Rock after opting for a minor-league deal. He didn't last long on the open market, as he was officially released by Arizona earlier in the day. The right-hander will attempt to prove he deserves another chance in the big leagues after posting an 8.53 ERA and 2.03 WHIP with a 38:27 K:BB over 50.2 frames earlier this season between the White Sox and Diamondbacks.

