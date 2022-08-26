Keuchel will be called up to start Saturday against the Tigers.
Keuchel has already been released by both the White Sox and the Diamondbacks this season, and it's not hard to see why. In 12 starts, he's struggled to an 8.53 ERA and 2.03 WHIP while averaging 87.9 mph with his fastball. He'll make at least a spot start or two in place of the injured Cole Ragans (calf), but it's hard to see him having much success.
