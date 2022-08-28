Keuchel (2-8) took the loss against Detroit on Saturday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing seven runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

After Keuchel was released by Arizona in July, Texas swooped in to sign the veteran hurler to a minor-league deal. The left-hander made his first start for his new club a month later, and the results were no better than his overall body of work this season. Keuchel fell behind by two runs in the first inning and was pulled in the sixth after having yielded seven earned runs -- the same amount he surrendered in his final start with Arizona. He has given up six or more earned runs in six of his 13 outings overall this season, so it's no surprise that his ERA is an unsightly 8.84. That's the worst mark of any major-league pitcher who has thrown at least 50 innings.