Acker was traded from the Athletics to the Rangers in exchange for Elvis Andrus and a prospect Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Acker was selected by the Athletics with the 127th pick in the 2020 first-year player draft, but he'll now begin his minor-league career with the Rangers. The right-hander has a below-average fastball velocity but had a strong performance for Oklahoma in 2020 before the season was suspended.