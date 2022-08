Acker (elbow) began a rehab assignment July 16 with the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and has given up three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out eight in 6.2 innings across three appearances.

Acker built up to three innings in his most recent ACL outing Friday and could soon be ready to join Single-A Down East. He's been on Down East's injured list since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.