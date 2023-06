Acker (undisclosed) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four over 2.2 innings Wednesday against High-A Greenville.

Acker was placed on the 7-day injured list in April as the team appeared to be easing him back into action to begin the 2023 campaign, but he's since been cleared to return to the mound. He's now started two contests so far this year and should continue to ramp up to a starter's workload after working 2.1 and 2.2 frames in his first two appearances.