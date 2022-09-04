Dunning (3-8) took the loss Sunday in Boston, allowing five runs on eight hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out two.

Dunning struggled from the start Sunday as Boston scored four times in the first and tacked on another run in the second. Twelve of the 23 batters he faced reached safely and three of the eight hits went for extra bases. He's pitched five innings or fewer in four of his last five starts and has a 5.92 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB in 24.1 innings in that span. His next start will likely be next weekend against Toronto.