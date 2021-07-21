Dunning (3-7) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts through 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers.

In his final start before the All-Star break, Dunning mowed down the Tigers, allowing just one run while striking out six in a 10-5 Texas victory. It was a different story Tuesday night. Dunning gave up home runs to Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase and could only manage two strikeouts, his lowest total since April 23. The right-hander's next start will likely come Sunday against the Astros.