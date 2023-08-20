Dunning (9-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Dunning surrendered a solo home run to Carlos Santana in the first and needed 26 pitches to get out of the inning. The right-hander would again get tagged for a solo shot in the sixth, this time off the bat of Willy Adames, marking just his third time allowing multiple home runs in a start this season. Dunning had logged three quality starts in a row coming in and still holds a 2.81 ERA in August to go along with a 33:5 K:BB. However, he's now lost four of his last five decisions and has allowed seven hits in two straight.