Dunning (3-6) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts across five innings, earning the win over Kansas City on Friday.

Dunning allowed an RBI triple to Whit Merrifield in the third inning and an RBI double to Carlos Santana in the fifth. The win Friday was Dunning's first since May 9. He still isn't pitching very deep into games -- he's only completed six innings twice this year. The right-hander has a 4.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 75:25 K:BB across 70 innings this year. He lines up for his next start in Oakland next week.