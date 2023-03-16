Dunning allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six over five shutout innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Royals.

Since getting rocked as a reliever in his Cactus League debut, Dunning has been superb in subsequent outings. In three starts, the right-hander has allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out 13 over 12 innings. Despite the good numbers, Dunning is on the outside of the Rangers' projected rotation, which includes newcomers Jacob deGrom (side), Nathan Eovaldi (side) and Andrew Heaney. He's setting himself up to be the top fill-in starter and possibly a piggyback option for deGrom and Eovaldi, both of whom Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said may be on restrictive pitch counts to open the season, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. The Rangers also have a long man in Jake Odorizzi, but an arm issue means he won't be ready by Opening Day.