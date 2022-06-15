Dunning pitched six scoreless innings while giving up two hits and four walks in a 4-3 loss to the Astros on Tuesday. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.

Dunning pitched well Tuesday night against a quality Astros lineup. He managed to keep the opposing team off the scoreboard for the first time this season to bring his ERA down to 4.04. Dunning left the game after six innings and 99 pitches in line for his second win of the season, but the lead was coughed up by the Rangers' bullpen. Fantasy managers can expect that wins will continue to be hard for Dunning to come by given the Rangers' subpar offense. The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to make his next start Sunday in a favorable matchup at Detroit.