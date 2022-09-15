Dunning allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Wednesday.

Dunning was fine through four frames, yielding only one run on a second-inning homer. Things fell apart for him in the fifth, however, as he allowed four consecutive batters to reach base after notching two outs. The final three hitters he faced each recorded an extra-base hit, and Dunning ended up surrendering three runs in the frame. It was another disappointing outcome for the right-hander -- he has posted a 7.53 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and poor 12:8 K:BB over 14.1 innings through three starts in September.