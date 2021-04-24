Dunning allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in Friday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out two batters and did not factor in the decision.

Dunning fell apart in the third inning, giving up five runs and being lifted from the game before he could finish the frame. The 26-year-old was in line for the loss before the Rangers' offense came back to tie the game at 6-6 in the sixth on an Isiah Kiner-Falefa RBI single. Dunning had allowed just one run through 15 innings prior to Friday's poor outing. He'll look to get his momentum back at home against the Angels next Wednesday.