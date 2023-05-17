Dunning (4-0) won his second consecutive start in Tuesday's 7-4 victory over Atlanta. He allowed one run on six hits and struck out four over six innings.

Most of the damage against Dunning came in the first four innings, but he managed to pitch out of trouble and retired the final seven batters faced. He's been a Swiss army knife for the Rangers, serving as multi-inning reliever and now fill-in starter and excelled at both. Earlier in the season, Dunning told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that offseason hip surgery was the reason he's been so effective in 2023. In three starts as a replacement for the injured Jacob deGrom (elbow), Dunning has allowed three runs on 14 hits and two walks while striking out 12 over 17 innings. The right-hander will get a few more starts before deGrom is ready, at which point manager Bruce Bochy will determine what's next for Dunning.