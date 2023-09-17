Dunning did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six hits and three walks over five scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss to Cleveland. He struck out five.

After surrendering 19 runs across his last four outings (19.1 innings), Dunning blanked the Guardians over five innings Saturday. While the start also marked Dunning's fifth consecutive appearance walking multiple batters, he was exceptional in limiting power, preventing Cleveland from registering an extra-base hit. The 28-year-old is tentatively scheduled to make his next appearance against the Mariners, who score the 10th most runs per game in MLB.