Dunning (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over 6.2 frames Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Astros.

While it wasn't the cleanest line, Dunning has now turned in two straight quality starts to begin his 2024 season. The only damage against him Sunday came via Yordan Alvarez's three-run shot in the third inning. Dunning's velocity is noticeably down in 2024; his fastball averaged just 88.5 mph Sunday and he threw it only six times. Despite that, the 29-year-old has produced a 14:7 K:BB through 13 frames. Dunning is currently projected for a rematch in Houston next weekend.