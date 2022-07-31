Dunning didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Angels, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Dunning settled down after permitting single runs in each of the first two frames to keep Los Angeles off the board with the help of two double plays despite surrendering 10 baserunners. The quality start is the 27-year-old's first in his last four turns, though he's issued a total of 11 free passes across 18.1 innings in the stretch and his 3.63 BB/9 rank second worst among 63 qualified starters. Dunning carries a 4.30 ERA and 1.43 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against the White Sox.