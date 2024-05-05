Dunning allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Saturday.

Texas jumped out a 7-0 lead through four innings, which appeared to set Dunning up for an easy win. Meanwhile, the right-hander cruised through those four frames, facing the minimum 12 batters. However, Dunning ran into trouble in the top of the fifth, allowing four Royals to reach base in a span of five hitters, resulting in two runs and a two-out hook. That prevented Dunning from qualifying for the victory, which would have given him his first winning streak of the campaign. He still managed to lower his season ERA slightly to 4.10, but it was a disappointing outing after Dunning punched out 10 batters in a dominant win his previous time on the mound.