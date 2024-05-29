Dunning (4-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks, allowing three hits and four walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Dunning had to contend with some traffic Wednesday, though he'd manage to keep Arizona off the board for five innings, earning his first win since April 28. It's an encouraging bounce-back effort from Dunning in his second start back from the IL -- he took the loss in his last outing against the Phillies, allowing five runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings. Overall, Dunning lowered his ERA to 3.94 with a 1.20 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB across nine starts (45.2 innings) this year. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Tigers in his next start.