Dunning allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Monday.

Dunning notched his third quality start in five outings since the All-Star break, though it was a fairly pedestrian effort. He three 55 of 94 pitches for strikeouts and walked multiple batters for the third time in that span. The right-hander is now at a 3.21 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 85:34 K:BB through 120.2 innings over 25 appearances (17 starts this season. Dunning is projected for a road start in San Francisco over the weekend.