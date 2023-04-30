Dunning is expected to fill in for starter Jacob deGrom (elbow) while he is on the injured list, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday and is eligible to return May 14. The Rangers have two off days this coming week and will need a fifth starter once during that stretch, if they choose to go with four starters over the next seven days. That means Dunning could make at least one start. The right-hander has pitched well out of the bullpen, throwing at least four innings twice.