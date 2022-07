Dunning allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings Monday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Dunning entered the fifth inning with a two-run lead, but two unearned runs crossed the plate after a fielding error by his first baseman, tying the game at five. Despite a shaky outing Monday, he's posted a 3.92 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 26:13 K:BB over his last seven starts (39.0 innings).