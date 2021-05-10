Dunning (2-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out a career-high 10 batters over five innings against Seattle.

Dunning shut down the Mariners through the first four innings before Seattle got to him in the fifth. The right-hander limited the damage to two runs after escaping a bases-loaded jam. He induced 17 swings-and-misses, using mostly his sinker and slider. Dunning is next projected to pitch Saturday at Houston on five days rest, although with an off-day coming Wednesday, he could start Friday on normal rest.