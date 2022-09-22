Dunning (4-8) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

The night got off to a rough start for Dunning as Taylor Ward tagged him for a two-run home run in the first inning, but he settled in nicely after that point. He surrendered just one hit and did not allow a run over the next four innings on his way to his fourth win. Dunning had looked shaky in his previous seven starts, recording a 5.97 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 34.2 innings in that stretch, so it was nice to see him get back on track. He will look to stay in the win column in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively scheduled against Seattle next week.