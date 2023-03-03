Dunning allowed one run on three hits while striking out five over three innings in Thursday's spring game against the Brewers.

This was Dunning's first Cactus League start and second appearance. The right-hander was part of Texas' rotation in 2022 but is on the outside of the top five starters as the 2023 regular season approaches. Barring injury to members of the projected rotation, the 28-year-old will likely occupy a multi-inning relief role during the regular season. Dunning was rocked in his one relief effort this spring, ceding five runs on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings following starter Nathan Eovaldi.