Dunning (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against Seattle, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Dunning was hit hard Tuesday, surrendering four extra-base hits, including a pair of two-run home runs by Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh. He's allowed a home run in all five of his starts this season and is tied for the second-most homers allowed in MLB (seven). Despite his power troubles, Dunning has been a quality source of strikeouts, punching out seven batters in three of his five starts this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Reds on Sunday.