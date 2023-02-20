Dunning (hip) struck out five on Monday in a live bullpen session, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports.
Dunning saw his 2022 season come to an early end in September because of season-ending hip surgery. The right-hander's ability to face hitters this early in camp suggests he's back to full health, but he'll still likely have to battle for a spot in the back end of the Texas rotation if he endures no setbacks in camp. Dunning finished last season with a 4.46 ERA, 137:62 K:BB and 1.43 WHIP over 153.2 innings, but he finds himself further down the depth chart to begin 2023 after the Rangers picked up Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney during the offseason.