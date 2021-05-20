Dunning did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss despite blanking the Yankees through six innings. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out six.

Coming into Thursday's game, Dunning struggled with first inning woes, posting a 10.12 ERA in the first inning of his starts, including four runs in the first frame against Houston last time out. The right-hander turned things around against a tough Yankees lineup, holding them scoreless not only in the first inning, but throughout all of his six. It was just the second time this season Dunning did not allow a run. The 26-year-old improves to a 3.74 ERA and 1.34 WHIP on the year and is slated to take on the Angels next week in Anaheim.