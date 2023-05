Dunning will start for the Rangers on Friday versus the Angels, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

We knew Dunning had been set to handle multiple innings Friday in some capacity, and the team has opted to let him start the game. The right-hander has been excellent in long relief this season, holding a 1.77 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over 20.1 innings. With Jacob deGrom (elbow) out at least a couple weeks, Dunning figures to make multiple starts.