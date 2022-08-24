Dunning gave up four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking our four over five innings in a 7-6 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Dunning was hurt by the long ball in his interleague appearance at Coors Field as Elias Diaz took him deep for a three run shot in the second. Dunning's ERA ticked up to 4.19 with the 72-pitch start although he has pitched to a respectable 3.63 ERA over four starts in August. The 27-year-old right-hander is tentatively expected to make his next start at home against Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander and the division-rival Astros,