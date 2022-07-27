Dunning registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Seattle, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Making his first start since being sidelined by an ankle injury, Dunning surrendered a leadoff Julio Rodriguez home run and struggled through a 34-pitch first inning. The 27-year-old settled down to retire 13 of the final 14 Mariners he faced and induced an impressive 13 swinging strikes on 85 pitches. Dunning carries a 4.38 ERA and 1.42 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come over the weekend against the Angels.