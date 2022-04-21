Dunning (0-1) suffered the loss against Seattle on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Dunning struggled with his control throughout the contest, throwing only 48 of 79 pitches for strikes and issuing a season-high three free passes. The right-hander also gave up six hits, so he was somewhat fortunate to escape having allowed just three runs. Dunning has completed five frames in only one of his three starts so far this season, and he has recorded an uninspiring 5.68 ERA through 16.2 innings. He's lined up to face Houston at home in his next scheduled start.