Dunning allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Dunning looked to be in for a difficult outing when he gave up a run in each of his first two frames, but he settled in after that and didn't allow any more Rays to cross the plate for the remainder of his appearance. The right-hander finished with his fifth quality start over his past six outings, a span during which he's posted a 2.90 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB over 40.1 innings while picking up three wins. Dunning's lack of strikeouts limits his value in fantasy, but he's emerged as a reliable starter for the Rangers since moving into the rotation May 5, registering a 3.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 6-2 record despite a poor 52:20 K:BB across 78.2 innings covering 13 starts.