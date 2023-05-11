Dunning (3-0) picked up his first win as a starter in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Mariners. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

Dunning filled in for injured starter Jacob deGrom (elbow) for a second time and bumped his innings-count from five to six. The results may have been better, but a Robbie Grossman throwing miscue (not called an error) led to the Mariners' first run in the first inning. Dunning held them in check the rest of the way, including setting the side down in order in three innings. Texas manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Dunning will continue as part of the rotation until deGrom's return, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. That means he's expected to start next Monday at home against Atlanta.