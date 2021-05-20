Dunning is working to fix his approach early in games that has led to a 10.12 ERA in the first inning of his starts, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Dunning said he's mostly been a two-pitch pitcher the first time through the order, throwing primarily sliders and sinkers, before incorporating an offspeed pitch later. "Early on, for the most part, I usually try to work two pitches one time through the order," Dunning explained. "And the second time through the order, I add another pitch in and kind of keep doing that the same, just because I'm not trying to show them all my pitches at the very beginning." Starting Thursday against the Yankees, the right-hander intends to adjust that approach by throwing more changeups early to get batters off his slider/sinker. Other than the first-inning woes, Dunning has pitched well for Texas and posted a 4.34 ERA (2.61 FIP) over eight starts (37.1 innings).