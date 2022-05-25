Dunning (1-3) got the loss Tuesday after he tossed 6.1 innings, surrendering five runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out eight versus the Angels.

Dunning was unable to keep the Angels off the basepaths Tuesday, giving up a season-high 11 hits. He was able to pitch three scoreless innings before the wheels fell off in the fourth, giving up four runs in the frame. The final tally against him came in the way of a Jared Walsh solo homer the following inning. It was the second time in three starts that Dunning has given up five runs, raising his ERA from 3.38 to 4.32 in the process. The only positive from Tuesday's outing was his eight punchouts, which were a season high. He's tentatively set to pitch again Sunday against the Athletics on the road.