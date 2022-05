Dunning allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Sunday.

Dunning was a bit inefficient in this outing, but the Athletics weren't able to capitalize until the fifth inning. The right-hander also threw two wild pitches and hit a batter. The 27-year-old now has a 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB across 54.1 innings in his 10 starts this season. He's expected to face the Mariners at home next week.