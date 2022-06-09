Dunning (1-4) allowed four earned runs on nine hits while striking out one across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Guardians.

Dunning allowed a pair of runs in the second and third frames to turn in a disappointing outing. He was pulled after 64 pitches due to a lengthy rain delay, robbing him of the chance to work deeper into the outing to mitigate some of the damage he surrendered. Dunning has had drastically varied results of late, as he's allowed four or more earned runs in three of his last six starts. In the other three outings, he's allowed a combined six earned runs across 19.1 frames. For the season, Dunning has a 4.41 ERA and 64:20 K:BB across 65.2 innings.