Dunning gave up three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a 7-4 win over the Mariners on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Control has been a problem all season long for Dunning. He allowed Julio Rodriguez to score from third in the first inning on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to open the scoring. Dunning also issues three base on balls as he labored through his 22nd start of the year. The 27-year-old right-hander needed 101 pitches to get through just 4.1 innings. Dunning has a K/BB of 2.2 to go along with 4.12 ERA in 118 innings pitched this season. He is tentatively expected to make his next start in a favorable matchup at home against the Athletics.