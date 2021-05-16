Dunning (2-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Astros after allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while fanning three across four innings.

Dunning was coming off a dominant performance the last time out with 10 strikeouts, but he was unable to repeat that outing and only fanned three this time -- his second-worst mark of the season in that category. Dunning has also allowed four or more runs in three of his last five appearances. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Yankees.