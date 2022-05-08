Dunning allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings during the loss to the Yankees in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He didn't factor into the decision.

Dunning earned his first win of 2022 during his last start, and he posted a second consecutive quality start Sunday despite having his outing pushed back a few days due to inclement weather. The right-hander made a career-high 25 starts last year and logged a 4.51 ERA and 1.44 WHIP, but he's been more effective over his first six starts in 2022. He now has a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 32 innings this season but has been rewarded with just one win. Dunning will attempt to continue his hot streak when he tentatively lines up to face the Red Sox at home Friday.