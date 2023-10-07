Dunning will not start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Orioles on Saturday as previously expected.

The left-handed Andrew Heaney is going to get the call instead, though it might be more of an opener assignment rather than a traditional start as the Rangers try to counter the O's propensity to platoon. Dunning did not pitch in the Wild Card Series and will presumably be available in a piggyback relief role Saturday at Baltimore. The 28-year-old right-hander posted a 3.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 140:55 K:BB across 172.2 innings (26 starts, nine relief appearances) during the regular season.